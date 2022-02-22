Recap: Donnelley Financial Q4 Earnings
Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Donnelley Financial Solns beat estimated earnings by 2.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 7.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Donnelley Financial Solns's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.93
|0.64
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|1.38
|1.15
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|210.00M
|234.50M
|214.38M
|180.12M
|Revenue Actual
|247.70M
|267.50M
|245.30M
|210.30M
