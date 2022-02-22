Recap: Donnelley Financial Q4 Earnings

Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Donnelley Financial Solns beat estimated earnings by 2.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.57 which was followed by a 7.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Donnelley Financial Solns's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.93 0.64 0.14 EPS Actual 1.36 1.38 1.15 0.36 Revenue Estimate 210.00M 234.50M 214.38M 180.12M Revenue Actual 247.70M 267.50M 245.30M 210.30M

