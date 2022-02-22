 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Esperion Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 7:25am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Esperion Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

 

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 22.03%, reporting an EPS of $-1.77 versus an estimate of $-2.27.

Revenue was up $5.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Esperion Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -2.79 -1.84 -2.52 -3.76
EPS Actual -2.62 -1.67 -3.50 -3.89
Revenue Estimate 12.85M 42.27M 26.12M 12.52M
Revenue Actual 14.41M 40.66M 7.98M 9.64M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ESPR)

73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 20-26): Reata Awaits FDA Decision, Bausch Health, Moderna Lead Earnings News Flow
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com