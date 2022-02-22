Recap: Esperion Therapeutics Q4 Earnings
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Esperion Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 22.03%, reporting an EPS of $-1.77 versus an estimate of $-2.27.
Revenue was up $5.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Esperion Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-2.79
|-1.84
|-2.52
|-3.76
|EPS Actual
|-2.62
|-1.67
|-3.50
|-3.89
|Revenue Estimate
|12.85M
|42.27M
|26.12M
|12.52M
|Revenue Actual
|14.41M
|40.66M
|7.98M
|9.64M
