CVR Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CVR Energy missed estimated earnings by 433.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $993.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 13.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CVR Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.33
|-1.17
|-0.72
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.32
|-1.33
|-1.18
|Revenue Estimate
|1.73B
|1.41B
|1.17B
|1.19B
|Revenue Actual
|1.88B
|1.78B
|1.46B
|1.12B
