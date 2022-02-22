 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Equitrans Midstream Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:53am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Equitrans Midstream Q4 Earnings

 

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Earnings

Equitrans Midstream missed estimated earnings by 163.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $120.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Equitrans Midstream's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.18 0.22 0.34
EPS Actual 0.13 0.13 0.19 0.31
Revenue Estimate 363.71M 358.49M 378.77M 382.19M
Revenue Actual 342.07M 348.30M 380.00M 367.12M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ETRN)

Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Equitrans Midstream Before The Dividend Payout
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com