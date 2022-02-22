Recap: Equitrans Midstream Q4 Earnings

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Equitrans Midstream missed estimated earnings by 163.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $120.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Equitrans Midstream's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.18 0.22 0.34 EPS Actual 0.13 0.13 0.19 0.31 Revenue Estimate 363.71M 358.49M 378.77M 382.19M Revenue Actual 342.07M 348.30M 380.00M 367.12M

