Recap: Equitrans Midstream Q4 Earnings
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Equitrans Midstream missed estimated earnings by 163.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $120.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Equitrans Midstream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.18
|0.22
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.13
|0.19
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|363.71M
|358.49M
|378.77M
|382.19M
|Revenue Actual
|342.07M
|348.30M
|380.00M
|367.12M
