Recap: KBR Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:52am   Comments
KBR (NYSE:KBR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KBR beat estimated earnings by 6.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $1.03 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KBR's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.57 0.50 0.48 0.48
EPS Actual 0.64 0.58 0.48 0.51
Revenue Estimate 1.54B 1.47B 1.46B 1.51B
Revenue Actual 1.84B 1.54B 1.46B 1.47B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

KBR management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.45 and $2.6 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 265.94% in quarter-over-quarter growth for KBR, a bullish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

