 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Colfax Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:21am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Colfax Q4 Earnings

 

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Earnings

Colfax beat estimated earnings by 3.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.57.

Revenue was up $194.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Colfax's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.53 0.40 0.50
EPS Actual 0.54 0.56 0.44 0.51
Revenue Estimate 958.43M 917.93M 841.23M 830.72M
Revenue Actual 965.89M 985.93M 879.21M 828.12M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CFX)

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Colfax
Colfax's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2022
Where Colfax Stands With Analysts
Loop Capital Is Bullish On Lincoln Electric; Initiates Colfax With Hold
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com