Recap: Colfax Q4 Earnings
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Colfax beat estimated earnings by 3.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.57.
Revenue was up $194.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Colfax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.53
|0.40
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.56
|0.44
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|958.43M
|917.93M
|841.23M
|830.72M
|Revenue Actual
|965.89M
|985.93M
|879.21M
|828.12M
