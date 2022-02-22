Recap: Gaotu Techedu Q3 Earnings
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Earnings
Gaotu Techedu missed estimated earnings by 561.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $116.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gaotu Techedu's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|-0.38
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|-0.85
|-0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|387.45M
|292.38M
|329.24M
|Revenue Actual
|345.73M
|296.15M
|338.86M
