Recap: Gaotu Techedu Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 3:40am
Recap: Gaotu Techedu Q3 Earnings

 

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gaotu Techedu missed estimated earnings by 561.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $116.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gaotu Techedu's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.38 -0.38
EPS Actual -0.46 -0.85 -0.39
Revenue Estimate 387.45M 292.38M 329.24M
Revenue Actual 345.73M 296.15M 338.86M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

