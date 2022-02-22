Douglas Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 06:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Douglas Dynamics missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $5.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Douglas Dynamics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.63
|-0.18
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.91
|0.04
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|136.35M
|141.53M
|77.10M
|147.87M
|Revenue Actual
|127.64M
|157.53M
|103.34M
|158.16M
