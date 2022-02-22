Douglas Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 06:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Douglas Dynamics missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $5.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Douglas Dynamics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.63 -0.18 0.59 EPS Actual 0.29 0.91 0.04 0.78 Revenue Estimate 136.35M 141.53M 77.10M 147.87M Revenue Actual 127.64M 157.53M 103.34M 158.16M

