Recap: APA Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 3:32am   Comments
Recap: APA Q4 Earnings

 

APA (NASDAQ:APA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

APA missed estimated earnings by 12.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.47.

Revenue was up $1.11 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at APA's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.92 0.5 0.66 -0.11
EPS Actual 0.98 0.7 0.91 -0.05
Revenue Estimate 1.67B 1.46B 1.47B 1.05B
Revenue Actual 1.65B 1.78B 2.09B 1.29B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

