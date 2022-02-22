Recap: APA Q4 Earnings
APA (NASDAQ:APA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
APA missed estimated earnings by 12.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.47.
Revenue was up $1.11 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at APA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|0.5
|0.66
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.98
|0.7
|0.91
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|1.67B
|1.46B
|1.47B
|1.05B
|Revenue Actual
|1.65B
|1.78B
|2.09B
|1.29B
