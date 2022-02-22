Recap: Manitowoc Co Q4 Earnings
Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Manitowoc Co beat estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $67.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Manitowoc Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.09
|-0.01
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.60
|-0.06
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|457.17M
|377.37M
|338.10M
|435.76M
|Revenue Actual
|404.50M
|463.60M
|354.30M
|430.30M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News