Recap: Manitowoc Co Q4 Earnings

Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manitowoc Co beat estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $67.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manitowoc Co's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.09 -0.01 0.09 EPS Actual 0.06 0.60 -0.06 0.19 Revenue Estimate 457.17M 377.37M 338.10M 435.76M Revenue Actual 404.50M 463.60M 354.30M 430.30M

