 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Manitowoc Co Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 3:32am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Manitowoc Co Q4 Earnings

 

Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manitowoc Co beat estimated earnings by 800.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $67.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 10.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manitowoc Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.11 0.09 -0.01 0.09
EPS Actual 0.06 0.60 -0.06 0.19
Revenue Estimate 457.17M 377.37M 338.10M 435.76M
Revenue Actual 404.50M 463.60M 354.30M 430.30M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MTW)

Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Manitowoc Co
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Manitowoc Co
A Look Into Manitowoc's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com