HealthStream: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 3:31am   Comments
HealthStream: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HealthStream beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $2.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 9.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HealthStream's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.03 -0.06 0.04
EPS Actual 0.05 0.08 0.07 0.03
Revenue Estimate 62.89M 61.86M 58.27M 59.08M
Revenue Actual 64.09M 64.82M 63.47M 61.82M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

