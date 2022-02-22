HealthStream: Q4 Earnings Insights

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HealthStream beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $2.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 9.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HealthStream's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.03 -0.06 0.04 EPS Actual 0.05 0.08 0.07 0.03 Revenue Estimate 62.89M 61.86M 58.27M 59.08M Revenue Actual 64.09M 64.82M 63.47M 61.82M

