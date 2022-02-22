HealthStream: Q4 Earnings Insights
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HealthStream beat estimated earnings by 400.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $2.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 9.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HealthStream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.06
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.08
|0.07
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|62.89M
|61.86M
|58.27M
|59.08M
|Revenue Actual
|64.09M
|64.82M
|63.47M
|61.82M
