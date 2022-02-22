Recap: Luxfer Holdings Q4 Earnings
Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Luxfer Holdings beat estimated earnings by 21.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $16.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Luxfer Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.29
|0.24
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.36
|0.39
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|91.50M
|93.65M
|83.27M
|89.25M
|Revenue Actual
|91.20M
|99.00M
|85.20M
|82.10M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News