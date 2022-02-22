Recap: Luxfer Holdings Q4 Earnings

Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Luxfer Holdings beat estimated earnings by 21.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $16.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Luxfer Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.29 0.24 0.22 EPS Actual 0.26 0.36 0.39 0.27 Revenue Estimate 91.50M 93.65M 83.27M 89.25M Revenue Actual 91.20M 99.00M 85.20M 82.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.