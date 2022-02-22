Williams Companies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Williams Companies beat estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $1.17 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Williams Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.28
|0.29
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.27
|0.35
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|2.12B
|1.96B
|1.97B
|1.87B
|Revenue Actual
|2.48B
|2.28B
|2.61B
|2.09B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
