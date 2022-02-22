Recap: ProAssurance Q4 Earnings

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

ProAssurance beat estimated earnings by 264.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.17.

Revenue was up $86.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ProAssurance's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.06 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.25 0.49 0.04 0.06 Revenue Estimate 322.01M 188.82M 243.77M 184.46M Revenue Actual 272.25M 238.99M 187.36M 187.01M

