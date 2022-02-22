Recap: ProAssurance Q4 Earnings
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ProAssurance beat estimated earnings by 264.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $86.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ProAssurance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.06
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.49
|0.04
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|322.01M
|188.82M
|243.77M
|184.46M
|Revenue Actual
|272.25M
|238.99M
|187.36M
|187.01M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
