Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2022 9:52am   Comments

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) showed a loss in earnings since Q3, totaling $30.58 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 9.01% to $359.37 million during Q4. In Q3, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers earned $32.36 million and total sales reached $329.68 million.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q4, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers posted an ROIC of 3.69%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 3.69% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.5/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.71/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

