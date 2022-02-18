 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: Sun Communities
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sun Communities will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Sun Communities bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Sun Communities's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 2.11 1.8 1.26 1.16
Price Change % -2.01% 1.7% 0.53% 1.38%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities were trading at $187.74 as of February 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

