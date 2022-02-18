 Skip to main content

Repligen Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 9:58am   Comments
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) showed a loss in earnings since Q3, totaling $29.11 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 4.66% to $186.52 million during Q4. In Q3, Repligen earned $33.50 million and total sales reached $178.22 million.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Repligen posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Repligen is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Repligen, the positive return on capital employed ratio of 0.02% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Repligen reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.81/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.65/share.

