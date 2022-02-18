Recap: Arbor Realty Trust Q4 Earnings
Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arbor Realty Trust beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $30.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arbor Realty Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.40
|0.43
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.45
|0.52
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|64.70M
|54.27M
|46.35M
|42.55M
|Revenue Actual
|69.92M
|58.77M
|48.96M
|46.11M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News