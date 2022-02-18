 Skip to main content

Recap: Arbor Realty Trust Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 8:14am   Comments
Recap: Arbor Realty Trust Q4 Earnings

 

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arbor Realty Trust beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $30.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arbor Realty Trust's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.44 0.40 0.43 0.45
EPS Actual 0.47 0.45 0.52 0.49
Revenue Estimate 64.70M 54.27M 46.35M 42.55M
Revenue Actual 69.92M 58.77M 48.96M 46.11M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

