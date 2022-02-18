DraftKings: Q4 Earnings Insights
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DraftKings missed estimated earnings by 1.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-0.79.
Revenue was up $151.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 2.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DraftKings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.06
|-0.52
|-0.41
|-0.47
|EPS Actual
|-1.35
|-0.76
|-0.87
|-0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|236.60M
|242.41M
|230.68M
|232.60M
|Revenue Actual
|212.82M
|297.61M
|312.28M
|322.22M
