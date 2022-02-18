DraftKings: Q4 Earnings Insights

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DraftKings missed estimated earnings by 1.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-0.79.

Revenue was up $151.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 2.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DraftKings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.06 -0.52 -0.41 -0.47 EPS Actual -1.35 -0.76 -0.87 -0.68 Revenue Estimate 236.60M 242.41M 230.68M 232.60M Revenue Actual 212.82M 297.61M 312.28M 322.22M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.