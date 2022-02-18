 Skip to main content

DraftKings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 7:22am   Comments
DraftKings: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DraftKings missed estimated earnings by 1.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-0.79.

Revenue was up $151.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 2.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DraftKings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.06 -0.52 -0.41 -0.47
EPS Actual -1.35 -0.76 -0.87 -0.68
Revenue Estimate 236.60M 242.41M 230.68M 232.60M
Revenue Actual 212.82M 297.61M 312.28M 322.22M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

