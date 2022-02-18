 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Bloomin Brands Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 7:22am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Bloomin Brands Q4 Earnings

 

Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bloomin Brands beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was up $234.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bloomin Brands's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.56 0.65 0.33 -0.01
EPS Actual 0.57 0.81 0.72 0.02
Revenue Estimate 1.04B 1.03B 954.33M 863.90M
Revenue Actual 1.01B 1.08B 987.47M 812.50M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Bloomin Brands management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.7 and $0.75 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 20.83% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Bloomin Brands, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BLMN)

Expert Ratings For Bloomin Brands
Analyst Ratings For Bloomin Brands
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com