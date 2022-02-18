Recap: Bloomin Brands Q4 Earnings

Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bloomin Brands beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was up $234.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bloomin Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.65 0.33 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.57 0.81 0.72 0.02 Revenue Estimate 1.04B 1.03B 954.33M 863.90M Revenue Actual 1.01B 1.08B 987.47M 812.50M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Bloomin Brands management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.7 and $0.75 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 20.83% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Bloomin Brands, a bullish signal to many investors.

