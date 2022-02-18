Balchem: Q4 Earnings Insights

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Balchem reported in-line EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $32.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Balchem's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.88 0.84 0.80 EPS Actual 0.92 0.93 0.87 0.83 Revenue Estimate 196.13M 185.44M 181.59M 175.33M Revenue Actual 197.87M 202.37M 185.66M 180.71M

