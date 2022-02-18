Balchem: Q4 Earnings Insights
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Balchem reported in-line EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $32.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Balchem's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.88
|0.84
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.93
|0.87
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|196.13M
|185.44M
|181.59M
|175.33M
|Revenue Actual
|197.87M
|202.37M
|185.66M
|180.71M
