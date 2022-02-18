PPL: Q4 Earnings Insights
PPL (NYSE:PPL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PPL missed estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $444.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PPL's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.28
|0.64
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.19
|0.28
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|1.59B
|1.29B
|2.21B
|2.12B
|Revenue Actual
|1.51B
|1.29B
|1.50B
|1.93B
