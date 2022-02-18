 Skip to main content

AdvanSix: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 7:21am   Comments
AdvanSix: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AdvanSix missed estimated earnings by 1.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was up $83.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 6.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AdvanSix's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.27 0.89 0.71 0.49
EPS Actual 1.51 1.53 0.98 0.94
Revenue Estimate 408.15M 408.55M 352.55M 292.00M
Revenue Actual 446.50M 437.68M 376.38M 340.27M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

