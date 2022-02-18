AdvanSix: Q4 Earnings Insights
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AdvanSix missed estimated earnings by 1.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $83.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 6.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AdvanSix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.27
|0.89
|0.71
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|1.51
|1.53
|0.98
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|408.15M
|408.55M
|352.55M
|292.00M
|Revenue Actual
|446.50M
|437.68M
|376.38M
|340.27M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News