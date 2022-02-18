Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q4 Earnings Insights
Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:11 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 12.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $33.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.44
|0.45
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.59
|0.36
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|550.65M
|535.00M
|511.17M
|545.62M
|Revenue Actual
|545.30M
|556.90M
|496.10M
|556.50M
