Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q4 Earnings Insights

Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:11 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 12.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $33.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.44 0.45 0.47 EPS Actual 0.58 0.59 0.36 0.47 Revenue Estimate 550.65M 535.00M 511.17M 545.62M Revenue Actual 545.30M 556.90M 496.10M 556.50M

