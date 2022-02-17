 Skip to main content

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:36pm   Comments
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers missed estimated earnings by 29.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was up $24.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ritchie Bros Auctioneers's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.41 0.61 0.25 0.56
EPS Actual 0.44 0.55 0.25 0.49
Revenue Estimate 401.27M 416.78M 294.25M 384.18M
Revenue Actual 329.68M 396.36M 331.56M 383.41M

