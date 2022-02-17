Ritchie Bros Auctioneers: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers missed estimated earnings by 29.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $24.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 8.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ritchie Bros Auctioneers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.61
|0.25
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.55
|0.25
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|401.27M
|416.78M
|294.25M
|384.18M
|Revenue Actual
|329.68M
|396.36M
|331.56M
|383.41M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings