Recap: Sandstorm Gold Q4 Earnings
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sandstorm Gold missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $125.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sandstorm Gold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.04
|0.03
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|29.53M
|19.00M
|19.00M
|19.00M
|Revenue Actual
|27.60M
|26.45M
|31.00M
|29.70M
