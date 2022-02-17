T2 Biosystems: Q4 Earnings Insights
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
T2 Biosystems beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $808.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at T2 Biosystems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|5.68M
|6.12M
|6.44M
|7.96M
|Revenue Actual
|7.43M
|6.69M
|6.96M
|7.79M
