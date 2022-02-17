 Skip to main content

T2 Biosystems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:18pm   Comments
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

T2 Biosystems beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $808.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at T2 Biosystems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.08 -0.07 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.08 -0.07 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 5.68M 6.12M 6.44M 7.96M
Revenue Actual 7.43M 6.69M 6.96M 7.79M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

