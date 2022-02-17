Recap: Orion Engineered Carbons Q4 Earnings

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orion Engineered Carbons missed estimated earnings by 51.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $77.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orion Engineered Carbons's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.50 0.45 0.39 EPS Actual 0.45 0.62 0.51 0.40 Revenue Estimate 375.75M 362.11M 349.00M 278.69M Revenue Actual 393.07M 400.98M 360.08M 315.69M

