Recap: Orion Engineered Carbons Q4 Earnings
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Orion Engineered Carbons missed estimated earnings by 51.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was up $77.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Orion Engineered Carbons's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.50
|0.45
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.62
|0.51
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|375.75M
|362.11M
|349.00M
|278.69M
|Revenue Actual
|393.07M
|400.98M
|360.08M
|315.69M
