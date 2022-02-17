AptarGroup: Q4 Earnings Insights
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AptarGroup beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91.
Revenue was up $64.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AptarGroup's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.96
|0.90
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|0.91
|1.09
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|810.57M
|774.81M
|777.93M
|726.15M
|Revenue Actual
|825.44M
|811.03M
|776.75M
|749.33M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings