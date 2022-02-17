AptarGroup: Q4 Earnings Insights

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AptarGroup beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $64.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AptarGroup's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.96 0.90 0.90 EPS Actual 0.94 0.91 1.09 0.92 Revenue Estimate 810.57M 774.81M 777.93M 726.15M Revenue Actual 825.44M 811.03M 776.75M 749.33M

