Globant: Q4 Earnings Insights
Globant (NYSE:GLOB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Globant beat estimated earnings by 4.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.02.
Revenue was up $147.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Globant's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|0.84
|0.8
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|0.98
|0.88
|0.9
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|326.90M
|284.80M
|259.30M
|222.34M
|Revenue Actual
|341.83M
|305.26M
|270.17M
|232.64M
