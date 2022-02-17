Globant: Q4 Earnings Insights

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Globant beat estimated earnings by 4.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.02.

Revenue was up $147.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Globant's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.84 0.8 0.67 EPS Actual 0.98 0.88 0.9 0.70 Revenue Estimate 326.90M 284.80M 259.30M 222.34M Revenue Actual 341.83M 305.26M 270.17M 232.64M

