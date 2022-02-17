 Skip to main content

Keysight Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:02pm   Comments
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Keysight Technologies beat estimated earnings by 6.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.55.

Revenue was up $70.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Keysight Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.64 1.44 1.33 1.37
EPS Actual 1.82 1.54 1.44 1.43
Revenue Estimate 1.27B 1.22B 1.20B 1.15B
Revenue Actual 1.29B 1.25B 1.22B 1.18B

