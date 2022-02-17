Keysight Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Keysight Technologies beat estimated earnings by 6.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.55.
Revenue was up $70.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 1.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Keysight Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.64
|1.44
|1.33
|1.37
|EPS Actual
|1.82
|1.54
|1.44
|1.43
|Revenue Estimate
|1.27B
|1.22B
|1.20B
|1.15B
|Revenue Actual
|1.29B
|1.25B
|1.22B
|1.18B
