Recap: Aspen Aerogels Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:00pm   Comments
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aspen Aerogels missed estimated earnings by 72.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was up $8.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 17.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aspen Aerogels's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.26 -0.20 -0.15
EPS Actual -0.35 -0.23 -0.22 -0.23
Revenue Estimate 27.55M 26.10M 23.82M 26.75M
Revenue Actual 30.38M 31.67M 28.10M 23.02M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Aspen Aerogels management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-2.07 and $-1.95 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -302.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Aspen Aerogels, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

