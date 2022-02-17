Quidel: Q4 Earnings Insights
Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Quidel beat estimated earnings by 29.95%, reporting an EPS of $7.29 versus an estimate of $5.61.
Revenue was up $172.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.84, which was followed by a 11.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quidel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.52
|1.46
|4.71
|10.14
|EPS Actual
|5.36
|0.75
|4.38
|11.07
|Revenue Estimate
|376.81M
|194.50M
|400.76M
|808.35M
|Revenue Actual
|509.74M
|176.61M
|375.34M
|809.20M
