Quidel: Q4 Earnings Insights

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quidel beat estimated earnings by 29.95%, reporting an EPS of $7.29 versus an estimate of $5.61.

Revenue was up $172.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.84, which was followed by a 11.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quidel's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3.52 1.46 4.71 10.14 EPS Actual 5.36 0.75 4.38 11.07 Revenue Estimate 376.81M 194.50M 400.76M 808.35M Revenue Actual 509.74M 176.61M 375.34M 809.20M

