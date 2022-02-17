nLight: Q4 Earnings Insights
nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
nLight missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $1.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 6.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at nLight's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.07
|0.05
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.09
|0.06
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|71.04M
|65.80M
|60.11M
|62.71M
|Revenue Actual
|72.23M
|69.11M
|61.34M
|65.70M
