nLight: Q4 Earnings Insights

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

nLight missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $1.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 6.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at nLight's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.07 0.05 0.06 EPS Actual 0.08 0.09 0.06 0.12 Revenue Estimate 71.04M 65.80M 60.11M 62.71M Revenue Actual 72.23M 69.11M 61.34M 65.70M

