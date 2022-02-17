Ameren: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ameren missed estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.49.
Revenue was up $217.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ameren's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.62
|0.88
|0.75
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|1.65
|0.80
|0.91
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|1.76B
|1.44B
|1.54B
|1.40B
|Revenue Actual
|1.81B
|1.47B
|1.57B
|1.33B
