Kinsale Capital Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kinsale Capital Gr beat estimated earnings by 26.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.76 versus an estimate of $1.39.
Revenue was up $44.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.6, which was followed by a 13.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kinsale Capital Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|1.07
|0.84
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|1.59
|1.28
|1.11
|1.14
|Revenue Estimate
|153.00M
|138.36M
|128.98M
|121.79M
|Revenue Actual
|164.88M
|153.01M
|138.28M
|139.33M
