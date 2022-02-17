Sunrun: Q4 Earnings Insights
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sunrun missed estimated earnings by 850.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $114.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sunrun's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|-0.08
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|-0.20
|-0.12
|-0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|414.36M
|366.56M
|324.70M
|303.49M
|Revenue Actual
|438.76M
|401.17M
|334.79M
|320.41M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings