Recap: AMN Healthcare Services Q4 Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services beat estimated earnings by 13.46%, reporting an EPS of $2.95 versus an estimate of $2.6.

Revenue was up $731.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43, which was followed by a 13.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AMN Healthcare Services's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.30 1.43 1.37 0.89 EPS Actual 1.73 1.64 1.70 1 Revenue Estimate 783.10M 824.32M 810.36M 625.74M Revenue Actual 877.80M 857.45M 885.95M 631.27M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.