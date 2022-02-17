 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: AMN Healthcare Services Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 4:39pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: AMN Healthcare Services Q4 Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services beat estimated earnings by 13.46%, reporting an EPS of $2.95 versus an estimate of $2.6.

Revenue was up $731.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43, which was followed by a 13.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AMN Healthcare Services's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.30 1.43 1.37 0.89
EPS Actual 1.73 1.64 1.70 1
Revenue Estimate 783.10M 824.32M 810.36M 625.74M
Revenue Actual 877.80M 857.45M 885.95M 631.27M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AMN)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Drops 150 Points; Quidel Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Drops Over 100 Points; AMN Healthcare Services Shares Climb Following Strong Q4 Results
42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
AMN Healthcare Q4 Earnings Beat Street As It Cashes In On Pandemic's Staff Shortages
Earnings Preview: AMN Healthcare Services
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling: Halliburton, Civeo And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings