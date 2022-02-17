Recap: AMN Healthcare Services Q4 Earnings
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AMN Healthcare Services beat estimated earnings by 13.46%, reporting an EPS of $2.95 versus an estimate of $2.6.
Revenue was up $731.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43, which was followed by a 13.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AMN Healthcare Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.30
|1.43
|1.37
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|1.73
|1.64
|1.70
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|783.10M
|824.32M
|810.36M
|625.74M
|Revenue Actual
|877.80M
|857.45M
|885.95M
|631.27M
