Recap: Donegal Group Q4 Earnings
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Donegal Group missed estimated earnings by 61.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $12.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 2.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Donegal Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.28
|0.27
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|0.42
|0.29
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|205.60M
|200.66M
|199.11M
|193.86M
|Revenue Actual
|203.11M
|205.15M
|197.97M
|197.50M
