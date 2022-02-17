Recap: Shake Shack Q4 Earnings
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Shake Shack beat estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.17.
Revenue was up $45.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 16.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shake Shack's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|197.44M
|179.73M
|160.95M
|157.26M
|Revenue Actual
|193.90M
|187.46M
|155.28M
|157.51M
