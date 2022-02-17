 Skip to main content

Recap: Shake Shack Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Recap: Shake Shack Q4 Earnings

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Shake Shack beat estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $45.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 16.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shake Shack's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.05 0.05 0.04 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 197.44M 179.73M 160.95M 157.26M
Revenue Actual 193.90M 187.46M 155.28M 157.51M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

