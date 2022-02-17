 Skip to main content

Exelixis: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exelixis beat estimated earnings by 483.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $181.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 12.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exelixis's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.16 0.07 0.03 0.05
EPS Actual 0.20 0.37 0.09 0.14
Revenue Estimate 354.02M 298.16M 265.94M 262.14M
Revenue Actual 328.42M 385.18M 270.23M 270.05M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

