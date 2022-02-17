Exelixis: Q4 Earnings Insights
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Exelixis beat estimated earnings by 483.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $181.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 12.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Exelixis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.07
|0.03
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.37
|0.09
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|354.02M
|298.16M
|265.94M
|262.14M
|Revenue Actual
|328.42M
|385.18M
|270.23M
|270.05M
