Casella Waste Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Casella Waste Systems beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $41.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 4.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Casella Waste Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.24
|0.05
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.25
|0.09
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|223.29M
|209.28M
|188.46M
|197.52M
|Revenue Actual
|241.97M
|215.88M
|189.53M
|200.24M
