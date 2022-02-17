Casella Waste Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Casella Waste Systems beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $41.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 4.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Casella Waste Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.24 0.05 0.14 EPS Actual 0.34 0.25 0.09 0.17 Revenue Estimate 223.29M 209.28M 188.46M 197.52M Revenue Actual 241.97M 215.88M 189.53M 200.24M

