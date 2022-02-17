Recap: Coherus BioSciences Q4 Earnings
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Coherus BioSciences beat estimated earnings by 9.8%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.51.
Revenue was up $37.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 6.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Coherus BioSciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|-0.17
|0.06
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.34
|-0.36
|0.01
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|91.31M
|89.81M
|96.00M
|115.12M
|Revenue Actual
|82.50M
|87.64M
|83.03M
|110.42M
