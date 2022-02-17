Recap: Coherus BioSciences Q4 Earnings

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coherus BioSciences beat estimated earnings by 9.8%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.51.

Revenue was up $37.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 6.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coherus BioSciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.17 0.06 0.23 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.36 0.01 0.23 Revenue Estimate 91.31M 89.81M 96.00M 115.12M Revenue Actual 82.50M 87.64M 83.03M 110.42M

