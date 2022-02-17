 Skip to main content

Recap: Coherus BioSciences Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
Recap: Coherus BioSciences Q4 Earnings

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coherus BioSciences beat estimated earnings by 9.8%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.51.

Revenue was up $37.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 6.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coherus BioSciences's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.17 0.06 0.23
EPS Actual -0.34 -0.36 0.01 0.23
Revenue Estimate 91.31M 89.81M 96.00M 115.12M
Revenue Actual 82.50M 87.64M 83.03M 110.42M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

