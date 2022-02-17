Appian: Q4 Earnings Insights

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Appian beat estimated earnings by 30.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $23.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 12.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Appian's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.23 -0.14 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.24 -0.06 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 91.10M 79.12M 82.67M 73.96M Revenue Actual 92.42M 83.00M 88.86M 81.63M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Appian management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.15 and $-0.12 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 15.62% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Appian, a bullish signal to many investors.

