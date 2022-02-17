Recap: BJ's Restaurants Q4 Earnings
BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BJ's Restaurants missed estimated earnings by 900.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $94.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 2.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BJ's Restaurants's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.17
|-0.66
|-0.7
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|0.26
|-0.14
|-0.8
|Revenue Estimate
|293.40M
|284.34M
|205.12M
|202.07M
|Revenue Actual
|282.18M
|290.28M
|223.31M
|197.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings