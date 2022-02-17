Recap: Artivion Q4 Earnings
Artivion (NYSE:AORT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Artivion missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $11.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Artivion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.05
|-0.09
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.12
|0.03
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|72.40M
|70.97M
|62.98M
|66.53M
|Revenue Actual
|72.21M
|76.15M
|71.09M
|67.90M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings