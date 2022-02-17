Recap: Artivion Q4 Earnings

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Artivion missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $11.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Artivion's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.05 -0.09 0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 0.12 0.03 0.20 Revenue Estimate 72.40M 70.97M 62.98M 66.53M Revenue Actual 72.21M 76.15M 71.09M 67.90M

