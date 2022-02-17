Recap: Cognex Q4 Earnings

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:06 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cognex beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $20.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 13.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cognex's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.42 0.35 0.28 EPS Actual 0.40 0.43 0.36 0.32 Revenue Estimate 288.23M 264.17M 237.95M 205.52M Revenue Actual 284.85M 269.16M 239.03M 223.62M

