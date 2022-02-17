Recap: Cognex Q4 Earnings
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:06 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cognex beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $20.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 13.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cognex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.42
|0.35
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.43
|0.36
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|288.23M
|264.17M
|237.95M
|205.52M
|Revenue Actual
|284.85M
|269.16M
|239.03M
|223.62M
