 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In CF Industries Holdings 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In CF Industries Holdings 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.61% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CF: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 129.00 shares of CF Industries Holdings at the time with $1,000. This investment in CF would have produced an average annual return of 16.29%. Currently, CF Industries Holdings has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion.

CF Industries Holdings's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in CF Industries Holdings you would have approximately $9,828.43 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CF)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 17, 2022
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Walmart Earnings In Focus
CF Industries Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CF Industries Holdings
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com