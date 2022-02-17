 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 1:13pm   Comments
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.64% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ADI: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.49 shares of Analog Devices at the time with $100. This investment in ADI would have produced an average annual return of 15.13%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion.

Analog Devices's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Analog Devices you would have approximately $405.35 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

