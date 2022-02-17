Mattel Inc. Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) traded today at $25.71, eclipsing its 12-month high. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 630,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.3 million shares.

In the past 12 months, shares of Mattel Inc. have traded between a low of $17.95 and a high of $25.71 and are now at $25.38, which is 41% above that low price.

Mattel Inc. has overhead space with shares priced $25.38, or 1.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $25.70.

Mattel markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers. The company offers products for children and families, including toys for infants and preschoolers, girls and boys, youth electronics, handheld and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products, and plush and fashion-related toys. Mattel’s owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl. In addition, it currently manufactures toy products for its segments both internally and externally (through manufacturing partners).

